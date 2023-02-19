RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- Police in Richmond are investigating an incident that killed a man Saturday night.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to Minefee Street near Commerce Road around 9:02 p.m. for reports of a person down. When they arrived, they found a man down on a sidewalk with what looked like a gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

Contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112 if you have any information.

