PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC)- The Petersburg Bureau of Police is investigating a shooting.

According to a social media post from the department at 3:45 a.m. Saturday, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Addison Way, near the Addison Crater Woods Apartments.

No information was given about victims, suspects or when the shooting occurred.

Police sent another post around 6 a.m. that stated the area was clear.

The investigation continues. If you have any information, contact the Petersburg Bureau of Police at 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.