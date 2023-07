RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police respond to a report of shots fired near West Cary and Belvidere Streets. Once on scene, officers found a male victim with a gun shot wound. The victim’s injuries are not life threatening and is receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. Detectives are on scene investigating.

The 300 block of West Cary Street has been closed off until further notice.

