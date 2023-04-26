CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Tuesday night on Woods Edge Road.

Officers responded to the Quick Stop Convenience Store near Route One around 9:23 p.m. Police say two men showed a gun and demanded money. An unknown amount of money was taken before they left.

Nobody was hurt.

One suspect is described as a black male about six feet tall. He was wearing a gray hoodie, black pants and a dark ski mask.

The second suspect is described as a black male about six feet tall, who was wearing a black hoodie, blue pants and a dark ski mask.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8news for updates.