Popeyes hiring hundreds ahead of chicken sandwich return

SHREVEPORT, La. (CNN/KTAL) – The Popeyes restaurant chain is reportedly bringing back its popular chicken sandwich, and there will be more staff to better deal with the demand.

Bloomberg reports that Sun Holdings, Inc., which operates about 150 Popeye’s locations, will offer the item beginning in early November.

It was a huge hit when it debuted in August, resulting in long lines of customers willing to wait for a taste of the sandwich. It also prompted a viral “chicken sandwich war,” pitting Popeyes version of the chicken sandwich against the popular Chick-fil-A offering.

Popeyes announced it was sold out within two weeks and promised to bring it back. In announcing the temporary suspension of the sandwich, the restaurant chain promoted its app for those who want a notification when it becomes available in specific areas.

An exact date has not been confirmed the sandwich’s relaunch, but Bloomberg reports that the restaurants are hiring an additional 400 employees to prepare for the expected onslaught of hungry customers.