Portsmouth boy gets new bike as part of city's community effort

by: WAVY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A young boy gets a new bike courtesy of the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office after it was stolen.

The Sheriff’s Anti-Violence Effort (SAVE) is a community effort implemented in the city of Portsmouth to help residents feel safer around their communities.

The program puts deputies around communities on bike, foot, and vehicle patrol.

On one instance, Sgt. Cullen was talking to residents when a young boy name Mari approached him about his stolen bike and Sgt. Cullen promised to get him a new one.

Soon, not only did Mari get a new bike, but a helmet and lock as well.

