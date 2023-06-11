HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Henrico County Police Department is investigating instances of property damage on Darbytown Road.

Officers responded to the 1800 block Darbytown Road near Oakland Road at 1:16 am Saturday for a firearm violation. Police discovered items damaged by gunfire, but nobody was hurt.

Police are still working to figure out what happened. If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.