Richmond announces it will build new baseball stadium

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s city government announced Monday night that it has reached a deal to build a new baseball stadium.

The new stadium will be a major step forward toward keeping the Flying Squirrels in the River City. It will also anchor the city’s visions for a “Diamond District,” which will also include businesses, green space and housing.

The stadium is set to open in 2026. City Council still needs to approve the development agreement.

