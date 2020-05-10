Richmond Fire crews responding to 2-alarm fire at SunTrust building

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire Department responded to a report of smoke coming from a building downtown at 4:46 p.m. and are investigating the cause of the fire, which is not known at this time.

The SunTrust building on the 900 block of E. Main Street was reported to have smoke coming from the roof.

Battalion Chief Doug Clevert said an air conditioning air-handling unit on the roof caught fire.

The working fire was under control at 5:23 p.m. No injuries were reported among those who responded, and it is unknown how many people may have been inside at the time the fire began.

