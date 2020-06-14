RPD investigating possible officer assault; reports of person struck by police car

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Saturday night, involving a police vehicle and a crowd near Monument Avenue.

Police say it happened around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, in the 400 block of N. Allen Avenue.

The department says it’s currently investigating this as a “possible assault on an officer inside the vehicle as well as reports on social media that a person in the crowd may have been struck by this police vehicle.”

This story is developing. Anyone with information should call the non-emergency line at 804-646-5100.