Snow Excited for Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is always a lot of excitement in central Virginia when the word snow or winter weather is thrown around and such is the case for this Sunday night into Monday.

Let me break down what we have going on: We have a weather system which will be moving through central Virginia later Saturday night into early Sunday morning. This will bring us the risk of rain for Sunday morning, but that rain should come to an end between noon and 2 PM. Our temperatures will then rise into the middle and upper 60s.

During the afternoon another area of low pressure, or weather system will form to our southwest along the back side of that front. That newly forming system will begin to move northeast out of South Carolina and head toward eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia. This will spread a second batch of rain into central Virginia Sunday night through Monday morning. The rain might even come down steady to heavy at times for many of us.

What some of our weather models are trying to indicate is the fact that cold air will begin to slide in on the back side of this weather system their system as it begins to pull through eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia. This is what has known as a changeover event, that is rain changing over to snow.

The timing of that cold air is going to be very tricky. Many times, that cold air is delayed in getting here in getting here because of the of the mountains to our west and northwest or the winds at the surface the surface are from the east and southeast coming off of the Atlantic Ocean which keeps the lower levels of our sky warm enough so that anything that falls as snow from the clouds will change over to rain as it melts falling to the ground.

This delay in the cold air will allow most of the moisture to slide out to sea before allowing that transition to snow to happen. So, many times we end up with just rain or a slight wintry mix of rain and snow, or rain, sleet, and snow as we go into the tail end of the weather system that is moving through. This is exactly what I expect to happen this time around.

So, we will have rain Sunday evening, Sunday night and Monday morning but as the system begins to wind up and pull away, we will see a brief wintry mix as many of us head back to work or school Monday morning.

However significant accumulations of snow are not going to be likely at this point because of that timing being just a bit off. Also, with temperatures warming into the middle and upper 60s over the weekend and especially on Sunday our ground will be relatively warm and therefore any wintry mix will melt. The same can be said for the road temperatures, as they will not have time to get cold enough to allow anything to stick. Plus, they will be wet from the rain making it even more difficult.

There is still time for this forecast to change, so it is important for you to stay up to date with the latest forecast from us here in the StormTracker 8 weather center. And you can always do that by clicking on this link.