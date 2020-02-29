Tractor trailer driver dies after being hit by Jeep in Hanover County

HANOVER, Va (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer driver has died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on I-95.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at 3:42 a.m., on northbound I-95 near Sliding Hill Road.

Investigators determined the driver of a 1999 Jeep Cherokee was traveling southbound, when he veered across the median, striking a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes of I-95.

The adult male driver of the tractor-trailer driver lost control, striking the guard rail and overturning. He died at the scene from his injuries.

The tractor-trailer lost its load of boxed vegetables and had a diesel leak due to the crash.

According to investigators, the driver of the Jeep is a 37-year-old male from Midlothian. He sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. An adult male passenger was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.