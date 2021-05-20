State Police looking for at-risk senior from Frederick County

VSP said Shu Lu, 69, was last seen on May 19, at 11 a.m. at Berkshire Circle in Winchester. Police said she was possibly wearing blue pants, a blue shirt, a light blue jacket and back and grey tennis shoes. Police say she may also be wearing eyeglasses.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police said they are looking for a missing 69-year-old woman from Frederick County who is considered to be at risk.

They said Shu Lu, 69, was last seen on May 19, at 11 a.m. at Berkshire Circle in Winchester. Police said she was possibly wearing blue pants, a blue shirt, a light blue jacket and back and grey tennis shoes. Police say she may also be wearing eyeglasses.

Lu is described as about 5 feet tall, weighs around 104 pounds, has brown eyes, salt and pepper hair and is missing her two front teeth. State Police say she is believed to be on foot with no known vehicle driven.

VSP said she sufferes from a cognitive impargiment and that her dissapereance poses a threat to her health and saftey.

Anyone who knows about her location is asked to call the Fredrick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162.