T-Mobile to increase network capacity for customers amid workplace closures

And expanding roaming for Sprint customers

(WRIC) — T-Mobile has just announced agreements with spectrum holders to increase network capacity across the country to 600 MHz spectrum for the next 60 days. Sprint customers can also expect expanded roaming access to the T-Mobile network.

“Now, more than ever, as school and workplace closures happen across the country, reliable internet connectivity is crucial. We know customers are relying on our nationwide network to ensure they have connections with family, loved ones, service providers and the latest up-to-date information. Keeping customers connected is our highest priority at this difficult time.

In addition to measures announced Friday — removing smartphone data caps for all customers, adding more hotspot data, expanding data access for EmpowerED schools, free calling to severely impacted countries, free shipping and more — we plan to expand capacity for customers with compatible devices for 60 days by deploying 600 MHz spectrum from multiple companies, including Bluewater, Channel 51, Comcast, DISH, Grain Management affiliate NewLevel, LLC, LB Holdings and Omega Wireless, LLC in the markets where it can be quickly deployed. FCC Chairman Pai has led the way for an industry-wide response with the Keep Americans Connected Pledge, and these partnerships help address critical broadband needs during this pandemic. Pending FCC approval, we expect to rapidly place this additional spectrum into service within days.

We’ve also expanded roaming access for Sprint customers to use the T-Mobile network. With expanded roaming access tens of thousands of locations nationwide, schools and families connected to Sprint’s network will have expanded coverage and capacity – including in rural areas – over the next 60 days.”

T-Mobile released this statement

