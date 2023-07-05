RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At 10:20 P.M. on Tuesday, July 4th, Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to multiple calls of a reported structure fire on Smelters Trace Road, near the intersection of Millrace Road and Woodcutters Road. Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire to be caused by improperly discarded spent fireworks.

Five minutes later, crews arrive on scene and found heavy fire coming from the roof and side of a two-story single family home. The fire also spread to an adjacent home, causing crews to take defensive tactics due to the structure being unstable. Additional crews responded on scene following a second alarm. Nearly 20 minutes later, the fire was brought under control.

The home was occupied by four people at the time of the blaze and were able to evacuate prior to the fire crews arriving on scene.

No injuries were reported.

Three other residents from the second home have been forced out after it had sustained moderate damage. A third structure also received minor damage.

All seven individuals are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.