Two people dead after fiery sing-vehicle crash in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people died in a vehicle crash and fire Sunday morning in Brunswick County, according to the Virginia State Police.

VSP said police were displaced to investigate a vehicle fire on a southbound I-85 in Brunswick County at 9:52 a.m. on Oct. 17. When troopers arrived, they a 2015 Nissan Rogue with a New York registration fully engulfed in flames.

State Police said their preliminary investigation said the Nissan was speeding when it ran off the road and hit a tree. The impact caused the SUV to catch fire, burning the passenger and driver beyond recognition. Troopers didn’t find any other occupants in the vehicle.

VSP said the bodies have been taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Richmond for identification and that the investigation remains ongoing.