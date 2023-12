CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)- The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in a home Friday night.

According to Lieutenant Ballentine with the department, police responded to the 700 block of Biggin Pond Road near Coalbrook Drive after six o’clock. Police did not identify the victims or how they died, but said no foul play was involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

