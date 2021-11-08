VEC shutdown to upgrade outdated unemployment system starts later today

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A planned shutdown to Virginia’s unemployment system begins Monday at 5 p.m.

The VEC will process payments for customers who file their weekly claim prior to 2 p.m. on November 8.

Appeals functions will continue without interruption but various other services will halt temporarily, such as filing initial and additional or reopened claims, filing weekly claims, or using the telephone system for inquiries.

There is still no concrete timeline for how long the blackout will last but the Virginia Employment Commission said that if could span at least several calendar days.

The shutdown will allow the agency to prepare for the launch of long-awaited upgrades. This modernization was initially expected to go live in early October but it was delayed.

The Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, the state’s watchdog agency, will be presenting an update to lawmakers this morning at 10 a.m.

A previous presentation identified various unmitigated concerns with the modernization effort.