RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – North Carolina and Washington state knocked Old Dominion off the top podium spot in CNBC’s top states for business in 2022.

While Virginia ranks above the new rulers in the area of infrastructure, the Tarheel and Evergreen states bested Old Dominion in the areas of workforce, cost of doing business, economy, and technology and innovation.

In the area of life, health and inclusion, Washington state rose above North Carolina, the overall winner in the ranking.

On the Virginia Economic Development Partnership’s homepage, a square still touted a 2021 CNBC article announcing, “Virginia is back as America’s Top State for Business in 2021.” Virginia being tops for business was a key point in the campaign platform of Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Many weighed in on the drop in ranking on social media.

“[Governor Glen] Youngkin is putting us in the ditch.” Virginia Democrats tweeted this morning in response to the news of the drop in ranking.

Two other rankings were not as generous. Virginia ranked at number seven among all 50 states according to U.S. News and World Report and number four overall, according to Forbes.