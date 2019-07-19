Virginia State Parks taking steps to deal with extreme heat

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With very high temperatures in the forecast for most of the Commonwealth this weekend, Virginia State Parks said it is taking steps to help both visitors and staff.

A parks spokesman said many parks are amending scheduled programs to include more time indoors.

Some parks have been forced to cancel outdoor-specific programs this weekend, because indoor alternatives could not be provided. Guests can check here for the latest information on weekend programs.

Staff members are wearing “coolies,” or soaked bandannas to prevent high body temperatures. Staff has also been advised to stay hydrated and carry extra water.

Park rangers have also been sent information to see the differences between heat exhaustion or heat stroke. More information on heat warning signs can be found here.