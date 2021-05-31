UPDATE: VSP cancels Amber Alert; 2 kids found safe

Richmond, VA (WRIC) – Virginia State Police has canceled an amber alert for two kids who were believed to be in extreme danger. Both children have been found safe, according to VSP.

VSP said 4-year-old Ariah Givens and 3-year-old Skylar Givens were last seen at Chippenham Hospital on Sunday at noon. Ariah is about 3 feet tall, weighs 30 pounds and may be wearing a white shirt. Skylar is 3 feet, 1 inches tall, 40 pounds and also may be wearing a white shirt.

Police believe they were abducted by Larry Whack. He is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He may be wearing a hoodie with a Virginia Beach logo, green and black camo pants and green, blue and yellow shoes.

They may be driving in a 2009 silver Ford Fusion with a Virginia license plate of 83BRAT.

If you have any information on where they may be, contact the Richmond City Police Department at (804)-646-6759.