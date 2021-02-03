VSP: Passenger shoots man, woman along I-85 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia State Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Wednesday morning that has left one in critical condition.

Troopers responded to the incident just after 1:15 am on Exit 65 on I-85 southbound on the ramp that leads to Squirrel Level Road.

State police say the early findings of their investigation reveal a back seat passenger shot the other two vehicle occupants.

The passengers, a man and a woman, were both rushed to the hospital. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and the woman was injured but is expected to survive.

The ramp from I-85 southbound to Squirrel Level Road remains closed as State Police continue to investigate.

A spokesperson for VSP said the investigation is in its early stages and did not say whether the suspect was in custody at this time.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article as we learn more information.