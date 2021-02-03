VSP: Passenger shoots man, woman along I-85 in Petersburg

Top Stories

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia State Police are investigating a double shooting that happened early Wednesday morning that has left one in critical condition. 

Troopers responded to the incident just after 1:15 am on Exit 65 on I-85 southbound on the ramp that leads to Squirrel Level Road. 

State police say the early findings of their investigation reveal a back seat passenger shot the other two vehicle occupants. 

The passengers, a man and a woman, were both rushed to the hospital. The man suffered life-threatening injuries and the woman was injured but is expected to survive. 

The ramp from I-85 southbound to Squirrel Level Road remains closed as State Police continue to investigate.

A spokesperson for VSP said the investigation is in its early stages and did not say whether the suspect was in custody at this time. 

This is a developing story and we will continue to update this article as we learn more information. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events