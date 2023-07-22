RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A woman was shot early Saturday morning in Richmond.

According to a release from the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to a residence on Walmsley Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. for a reported shooting. They found the victim there with a gunshot wound.

Police believe the shooting happened near the intersection of Walmsley Boulevard and Belmont Road. The woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening unjuries.

Police are still investigating. If you have any information, contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-5112.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.