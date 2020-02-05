2 hurt in Henrico crash involving ambulance

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people injured in a Henrico County crash involving an ambulance have been taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

According to a tweet from Henrico police, a crash in the intersection of Gaskins Road and W. Broad Street on Wednesday has led to delays in the area. Photos show a damaged ambulance and first responders in the intersection.

🚧Traffic Alert due to crash. First responders are on scene a traffic crash involving an ambulance within the intersection. Gaskins Road, and westbound Broad are affected. Two people transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Use alt. routes while the scene is cleared. pic.twitter.com/MOwdkLSdLa — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) February 5, 2020

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation. A member of the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad was also transported to a local hospital.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

