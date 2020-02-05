1  of  2
Breaking News
2 hurt in Henrico crash involving ambulance Another case of rabies confirmed in Henrico County

2 hurt in Henrico crash involving ambulance

Traffic

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

photos courtesy of Henrico police

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people injured in a Henrico County crash involving an ambulance have been taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

According to a tweet from Henrico police, a crash in the intersection of Gaskins Road and W. Broad Street on Wednesday has led to delays in the area. Photos show a damaged ambulance and first responders in the intersection.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation. A member of the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad was also transported to a local hospital.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

Stay with 8News for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events