2 hurt in Henrico crash involving ambulance

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people injured in a Henrico County crash involving an ambulance have been taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
According to a tweet from Henrico police, a crash in the intersection of Gaskins Road and W. Broad Street on Wednesday has led to delays in the area. Photos show a damaged ambulance and first responders in the intersection.
The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital for evaluation. A member of the Lakeside Volunteer Rescue Squad was also transported to a local hospital.
An investigation into the crash is underway.
