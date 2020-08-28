4.5 mile backup on I-64 west in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Both lanes of Interstate 64 are closed around mile marker 216 due to a crash, according to VDOT. Traffic is currently able to pass by using the right shoulder lane.
The crash, about two miles from Courthouse Road, has caused a 4.5 mile backup. VDOT encourages drivers to use alternate routes and expect delays.
