RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- Showers are moving into central Virginia and they will be around through 5 PM and then we will have mostly cloudy skies into this evening. It will be a cool day with our high temperatures only topping out in the middle to upper 50s.

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will give way to partly cloudy skies throughout the overnight and it will be a cold night as we drop back into the upper 30s across metro Richmond. There will be many areas to the west and northwest that will fall back into the lower and middle 30s and there is a good chance that there could be some frost well to the northwest.