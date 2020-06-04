1  of  2
6-vehicle crash blocking lanes on I-95 NB in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A six-vehicle crash is blocking traffic on Interstate-95 northbound near exit 126 in Spotsylvania County.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic has been condensed to two lanes at mile marker 123.7, between Exit 118/Thornburg and 126/Spotsylvania.

Drivers traveling on I-95 northbound near Exit 118/Thornburg should expect major delays.

No information was released on what may have cause the multi-vehicle collision.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

