Dump truck hauling manure overturns, clogging traffic on I-64 west in Goochland

Dump truck carrying manure overturned on I-64 west in Goochland County Tuesday morning. (Photo: Virginia State Police)

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of I-64 West in Goochland County are backed up due to a crash.

Virginia State Police told 8News that a dump truck ran off the road left and overturned, spilling manure onto the interstate. The driver is being taken to the hospital for treatment of a serious injury.

Fatigue is being investigated as a factor in the crash, state police said.

The interstate could be closed for a long period of time as crews work to clean up the scene. Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes.

