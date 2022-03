STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes on southbound I-95 in Stafford County are shut down after a tractor-trailer overturned and caught on fire.

According to VDOT, all traffic is being detours to Exit 136 (Centreport Parkway) to Route 1 south. Drivers are able to re-enter I-95 South at Route 17.

Photos by VDOT show the severity of the crash with fire crews working to put out the flames.