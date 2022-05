COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — All northbound lanes on I-95 are closed near Southpark Boulevard due to a crash, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said the incident is at mile marker 53. There is currently a 5.5-mile backup northbound and a three-mile backup southbound as of 9:33 a.m.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and expect delays.

Are you a passenger stuck in traffic? Here are some good reads: