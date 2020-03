CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Expect heavy delays on I-95 northbound in Chesterfield. All lanes are blocked near Bells Road due to a crash.

#Update #crash on I-95 north near Bells Rd completely closing down all northbound lanes. Traffic squeezing by on the right shoulder. Expect major delays!@8news #rva #rvatraffic pic.twitter.com/thQ4NJ73jO — Michelle Morgan (@wxmorgan8news) March 19, 2020

VDOT said traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.

Backups are currently two miles. Traffic is squeezing by on the right shoulder.