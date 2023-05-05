DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All east and west lanes are closed on Route 601 near Chestnut Drive in Dinwiddie County are closed due to a crash.
Drivers should be cautious and expect delays.
For real-time traffic updates, visit 511 online.
