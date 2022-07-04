RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All southbound lanes of Interstate-95 near the Bells Road exit in Richmond are now open after being closed early Monday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the delays in the area were due to “an incident” at mile marker 71.2 in the city of Richmond. Virginia State Police said a crash took place on the interstate.

All lanes of I-95 South were closed off and traffic was being diverted off the interstate at the Maury Street and Commerce Road exit, according to VDOT.

Stay with 8News for updates.