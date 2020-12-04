Tractor trailer hauling pigs, jackknifes and catches fire on I-95 in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A tractor-trailer crash right on the edge of Stafford County and Prince William County is causing major delays on Interstate 95.
Drivers traveling northbound will be forced to reroute due to a complete closure of all northbound lanes at mile marker 147.
Stafford County Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene on 10:30 a.m. for a large vehicle fire. The fire was coming from the cab of a tractor trailer that had jackknifed across the northbound lanes on I-95. The fire was under control after about 15 minutes, the fire department also contained a diesel spill.
The tractor trailer had been transporting pigs. Some of the pigs were killed in the crash.
The driver had a minor injury and was helped on the scene.
As of noon, there is no projected opening time for the northbound I-95 lanes. Drivers are rerouting to Route 1.
VDOT says they have adjusted timing on traffic signals to allow for heavier traffic along Route 1 northbound.
