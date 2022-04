COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — All southbound lanes are closed on I-95 at mile marker 55 after a tractor-trailer crash. Traffic was backed up 6.5 miles.

The tractor-trailer reportedly jackknifed through a jersey wall in the median. The main roadway is closed between Exit 58 and Exit 54.

Photos by Chesterfield County Emergency Services

One northbound I-95 lane was temporarily closed.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes while crews work on the scene.