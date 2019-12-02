1  of  4
All southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway closed after pedestrian hit in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A crash on Jefferson Davis Highway has closed all southbound lanes near Drewrys Bluff Road in Chesterfield County on Monday. A pedestrian was struck and taken to the hospital with serious injuries, 8News has learned.

According to VDOT, drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route until further notice as delays are expected.

