Ashland Strawberry Faire to bring street closures, parking restrictions

ASHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Calling all strawberry lovers! The 37th annual Strawberry Faire will take place on Saturday, June 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ashland Police said that this Thursday night, all vehicles parked on the street in the areas of Henry Street, College Avenue and Caroline Street, where ‘NO PARKING’ signs are posted, must be moved.

Ashland PD said to expect limited access to the following roads starting from 10 a.m. on Friday, June 14:

Henry Street from College Avenue to Smith Street

Caroline Street from Henry Street to North Taylor Street

East Patrick Street from Calhoun Street to Henry Street

All drivers, whether you are attending the fair or not, should expect heavy foot and motor traffic on England Street/Route 54 between Henry Street and Center Street.

