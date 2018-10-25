Become an 8News ‘Traffic Spotter’ on Waze!

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — ABC-8 is now bringing you traffic powered by Waze.

Our goal is to bring you the most up-to-date traffic information and save you time on your morning commute. By using Waze, we are getting information right from you as you are out on the road.

Waze has 100 million active users that are constantly providing information such as travel speed, accidents, debris on the road and other important information to keep you away from the slowdowns and getting to your destination quicker.

You can be part of the ABC-8 ‘Spotters Team’ and help us locate the trouble on the roads and share it with other drivers.

Here are some simple steps to become an ABC-8 Traffic Spotter:

1) Download the Waze App and develop a username.

Click here to download Waze for Apple users

Click here to download Waze for Android users

2) On the Waze Map, click on the magnifying glass in the lower left of the screen.

3) You will be on your Profile Page, click on your name.

4) Scroll down the menu to the “Teams Selection.”

5) Select the ABC-8 ‘Traffic Spotters’ Team.

Thank you and congratulations … you are part of the ABC-8 Traffic Spotters team! We will be looking for you and your reports during our traffic segments, and will interact with you LIVE on the air.