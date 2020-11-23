Benjamin Harrison Bridge to remain closed through Monday commuting hours

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Benjamin Harrison Bridge connecting Jordan Point Road and Road Roxbury road will be closed on Monday for continuing repairs. The bridge has been undergoing repairs the last two weekends and the closure is being extended due to unexpected delays.

Instead of opening at 6 a.m. on Monday the bridge will most likely open after the evening commute on Monday.

VDOT says the bridge was in need of lifting rope and clutch replacements.

Drivers who typically use the bridge on Mondays will have to take a detour route:

Northbound Route 156/106 – Take Jordan Point Road (Route 156) south to Route 10 west to I-295 north to Route 5 (Exit 22A) east back to Route 156/106.

Southbound Route 156/106 – Take Roxbury Road (Route 106) north to Route 5 west to I-295 south to Route 10 (Exit 15A) east back to Route 156/106.

VDOT says through travelers can use Interstates 295 and 64 or the Jamestown-Scotland Ferry to get to the Hampton Roads area.

LATEST HEADLINES: