CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers on Midlothian Turnpike and Powhite Parkway should prepare for traffic this afternoon.
According to Chesterfield Emergency Communications, Chesterfield County Fire-EMS responded to an over turned box truck on Midlothian Turnpike on the ramp to southbound Powhite Parkway on Thursday, April 6 around 5 p.m.
The west exit ramp to State Route 76 is currently closed due to the crash.
Drivers should plan accordingly, expect delays and use alternative routes.
First responders are on scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.