CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers on Midlothian Turnpike and Powhite Parkway should prepare for traffic this afternoon.

According to Chesterfield Emergency Communications, Chesterfield County Fire-EMS responded to an over turned box truck on Midlothian Turnpike on the ramp to southbound Powhite Parkway on Thursday, April 6 around 5 p.m.

The west exit ramp to State Route 76 is currently closed due to the crash.

Credit: Kassidy Hammond/8News Credit: Kassidy Hammond/8News

Drivers should plan accordingly, expect delays and use alternative routes.

First responders are on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.