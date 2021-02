DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic is impacted at two different points on Boydton Plank Road/Route 1 in Dinwiddie, one for a structure fire in the area and another for a crash. The closures are about 25 miles apart.

According to VDOT, northbound and southbound lanes are closed near Hofheimer Lane for the structure fire.

All lanes are also closed near Cutbank Church Road for a crash.

VDOT asks drivers to use alternate routes when navigating both areas and to expect delays.