Bridge in Powhatan to close for eight weeks

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Starting Monday, Feb. 7, the Old Tavern Road bridge that goes over Deep Creek in Powhatan will close for around eight weeks in order for scour protection to be installed beneath the bridge.

Bridge scour occurs when the water from a stream displaces the sediment around a bridge and reduces its structural integrity. Detours for each direction will be in place until the bridge reopens.

If you want to travel northbound across the bridge, take Old Buckingham Road east to Ridge Road, then travel north to Anderson Highway westbound.

If you want to travel southbound across the bridge, take Anderson highway east to Ridge Road, then travel south to Old Buckingham Road and west to Old Tavern Road.

A similar bridge closure will take place in early March on the bridge that crosses over Flat Creek in Amelia County, a detour for which has not yet been established.

For real-time information on traffic or road conditions, call 511 or visit click here.