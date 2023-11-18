DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers are experiencing delays in the evening on Saturday due to a brush fire along Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie County.

According to a spokesperson for VDOT, the brush fire is located near the exit onto Doyle Boulevard.

This comes after the Henrico County Fire Department said there’s potential for fires in Central Virginia this weekend, especially with the dry and windy conditions that have been expected.

At around 5:39 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, VDOT said the south right shoulder was closed.