CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A brush fire that started before mid-day on Monday is causing major delays on I-95 as emergency crews rush to contain the blaze.

According to VDOT, traffic is blocked in the outside and center northbound lanes, while the center lane remains open.

VDOT traffic cameras show emergency crews on scene reducing traffic to one lane.

VDOT traffic cameras show emergency crews on scene reducing traffic to one lane.

The incident is located between the West Hundred and Woods Edge Road interchanges. The area was the site of another brush fire on Thursday, March 3 which similarly impacted traffic.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire or when it will be contained.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.