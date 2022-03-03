CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — There were several spots of brush fire spreading throughout the woods alongside I-95 northbound, near Woods Edge Road, on Thursday afternoon.

“There are several units on scene with water on the fire,” reported Lt. Kenny Mitchell of Chesterfield County Fire.

Smoke could be seen from a distance and all northbound lanes were closed at mile marker 60, about one mile from W. Hundred Road.

All lanes on the interstate were initially closed, causing long delays as traffic continued to become more congested. Traffic lines were reported to be backed up as far as six miles — all the way into Colonial Heights.

The backup took hours to decongest but has since been cleared.

The fire has been put out now, but trees were scorched and the ground was completely black. The flames reached the shoulder of the interstate.

Firefighters continued to spray fire retardant in the area for some time after the fire was out.

The cause of the fire remains unknown but it certainly started along the highway and not deeper in the woods because all damage remains along the road.

(Photo courtesy of 8News Reporter, Ben Dennis)

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.