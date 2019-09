DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Traffic is backed up on I-95 South near Doswell Tuesday morning.

The crash is near Kings Dominion near Exit 98. VDOT officals said as of 8:58 a.m. there is currently a 6.5-mile back-up.

Bumper to Bumper traffic due to a crash on I-95 SB near Doswell (exit 98) closing down the right lane. There is a 45 minute delay! #rvatraffic #rva @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/GRoT8huQrF — Michelle Morgan (@wxmorgan8news) September 17, 2019

The right lane is closed due to the crash. WAZE is reporting there is a 45-minute delay for 4.7 miles.

Stay with 8News for updates.