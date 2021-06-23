Car fire causing delays on I-64 west near Broad Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) -- The Virginia Department of Health reported that it has administered 87.8 percent of the COVID-19 vaccines received, or more than 4 million doses.

The department also reported the largest distributor of vaccines has been pharmacies, which have administered 2,749,940 shots. These numbers will continue to rise in the upcoming days, with several pharmacies announcing they would extend their vaccination hours through July 4.