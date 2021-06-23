Car fire causing delays on I-64 west near Broad Street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All Westbound lanes of I-64 near Broad Street are closed due to a vehicle fire.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is advising drivers to use alternate routes.

