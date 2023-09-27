RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Commuters in the Richmond area will be impacted by double lane closures on Interstate 95 South near Arthur Ashe Boulevard while emergency repairs are made.

A spokesperson for VDOT said the emergency repairs will be made to a damaged pipe beneath I-95 South, which became damaged after receiving excessive water from Tropical Storm Ophelia.

Emergency crews will be on the scene overnight on Wednesday, Sept. 27 and into the morning on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Drivers were told to expect significant delays in the morning due to the closure of the center and left lanes.

Anyone with questions is asked to call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-367-7623. For the latest traffic information, drivers can visit VDOT’s website.