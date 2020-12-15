Chesterfield Police arrest 2 people for drunk driving, issue 499 tickets during traffic operation on Hull Street Road

Chesterfield Police have responded to the area of Hull Street Road Tuesday night for what they are calling a ‘traffic fatality.’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police conducted a traffic enforcement operation last week on Hull Street Road that resulted in 499 traffic tickets and two DUI arrests.

Just this year, Chesterfield authorities have investigated 11 traffic-related deaths in the Hull Street Road corridor. Speed, alcohol and lack of seat belt are the leading causes of these deaths, police said.

Chesterfield officers patrolled the area of Hull Street and several connecting roads, including Courthouse Road, Turner Road, Old Hundred Road S., Winterpock Road, Genito Road and others from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12. They said they focused on speeding, alcohol- and drug-impaired driving and seat belt enforcement.

In total, officers stopped 604 cars.

“Police issued 499 summonses for a variety of traffic-related offenses, including speeding, reckless driving and driving while suspended or revoked. Additionally, officers made two DUI arrests,” Chesterfield Police said in a release.