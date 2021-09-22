Chesterfield Police stop 354 drivers during Midlothian Turnpike traffic operation

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier this month, Chesterfield Police stopped 354 drivers and issued 389 tickets for a variety of traffic offenses.

From Sept. 12 through Sept. 18, officers patrolled Midlothian Turnpike and several connecting roads. During that time they cited drivers for speeding, reckless driving, cell phone use while driving and failure to wear a seat belt.

Officers also handed out 67 pedestrian safety cards during pedestrian safety talks with community members.

In the last 12 months, police have investigated three pedestrian deaths and three fatal motor vehicle crashes along the Midlothian Turnpike corridor. According to police, speed, alcohol, lack of seatbelt use and distracted driving continue to be factors in these crashes.

Police encourage drivers to buckle up and drive safely.